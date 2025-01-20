Police charge man with vehicle tampering in Belfast plus theft and assault
The man, aged 35, is also charged with theft and common assault.
Reports of vehicle tampering and related offences were made in the Deramore Avenue, South Parade, and Kimberley Drive areas of south Belfast.
The man is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday morning.
The man was also arrested on suspicion of vehicle tampering on the same date in the Rosemount Gardens and Dunmore Mews areas of north Belfast.
A report will be submitted in due course to the PPS for consideration in relation to the north Belfast related occurrences.