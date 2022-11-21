Police concern after driver aged in 20s detected at almost 150mph on M2 motorway

Police vehicle

Police said officers from the NI Roads Policing section recorded the exceptionally high speed early on the M2 motorway early on Friday morning.

Sergeant Wallace said: “Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Roads Policing Unit detected a driver travelling in a black Seat Leon at excess speed on the M2 in the early hours of Friday morning, 18 November.

“The driver, a man aged in his 20s was subsequently reported to the Public Prosecution Service.

“Excessive speed is the single biggest killer of people on our roads.”

The PSNI has also advised motorists that excess speed detection operations will continue to take place in an effort to “make our roads safer”.

An image of the officers’ calibrated radar detection figure was posted on the NI Road Policing and Safety Twitter page on Monday morning, stating there is “no mitigation” whatsoever for anyone driving at such high speeds on our roads.

Sgt Wallace added: “For those drivers who ignore the road safety message, they are likely to encounter local police and Road Policing officers on the motorways, main roads and country roads on any day of the week carrying out speed enforcement operations. For some of these offenders, the margin of their speed may lead to an invitation to the Speed Awareness Course and in some cases prosecution.

“The responsibility for making our roads a safer place is one that we all share. All right thinking and law-abiding motorists will realise that speed restrictions are not there to inconvenience them, but to make our roads safer for everyone.

“Road safety is and will continue to be a key priority for the road safety partnership and police and our aim is to prevent people from being seriously injured or killed.”