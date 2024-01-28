Police concern at knives being imported into NI disguised as belt buckles

PSNI image of knife in belt buckle - PSNI Armagh Banbridge Craigavon Facebook

Police say a pattern is emerging of the potentially lethal knives, and other weaopns, incorporated into elaborate buckles and sold via social media platforms.

A weekend message on the Armagh, Banbridge & Craigavon PSNI’s Facebook page, said: “Police are currently seeing an increase in knives disguised in belt buckles and other weapons being imported into Northern Ireland from abroad via the postal network. Police are alerted regarding these packages and work in partnership with border force.

The social media post came with a warning that anyone importing knives that have been adapted in this way are liable to prosecution.

"We have established a pattern that these weapons appear as an advertisement on a suspect’s social media platforms for sale.”The social media post came with a warning that anyone importing knives that have been adapted in this way are liable to prosecution.

"Please be aware that it is a criminal offence to import a knife which is disguised or adopted in any way, into Northern Ireland, and this will be investigated by ourselves,” the message said.“We know that many people require knives for work and other lawful purposes, but be mindful of where it is coming from and how it is made.”

The warning came as PSNI officers visited schools to deliver a ‘Guns and Knives Ruin Lives’ presentation.

PSNI neighbourhood officers from Erne North joined their colleagues from the Armed Response Unit for a visit to St Mary’s School in Irvinestown last week, while officers in West Belfast delivered the same presentation at the St Peter’s Immaculata youth centre.

Meanwhile, Sir Keir Starmer has said a Labour government would launch a £100 million youth programme aimed at tackling the rise in knife crime.

The new plan, an echo of New Labour’s SureStart childcare scheme, would see a nationwide targeted programme aimed at identifying and supporting young people at risk of being drawn into violent crime.

Alongside promises of better support, Labour is also promising “real consequences” for knife crime with an end to “empty warnings and apology letters” for those guilty of knife possession.