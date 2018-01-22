Police continue to question pair over Ponisi murder

Detectives are continuing to question two people about the murder of a 53-year-old man in east Belfast.

Mark Ponisi was discovered with head and face injuries in the living room of a property on London Road around 10am on Saturday.

Police said he was pronounced dead a short time later.

A 25-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were arrested at the scene.

DCI Peter Montgomery said his officers were keen to speak to the driver of a taxi believed to have picked up three males and one female in Belfast city centre around 2am on Saturday before dropping the fare at London Road.