On Monday evening, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are currently at the scene of a security alert following the discovery of a suspicious object in the Ballymoyer Road area of Whitecross on Monday evening (May 23rd).

“A cordon is in place at the junction of Ballintate Road and Ballymoyer Road.

“Please avoid the area, there are no further details at this time.”

The scene of the security alert near Whitecross, south Armagh on Monday evening. Google image