Stock image of police dogs and a handler

Police in north Belfast have arrested a 30-year-old man after a police dog tracked a burglary suspect to a nearby address.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspector Harrison, of Operational Support Department, outlined how the PSNI received a report that a burglary was in progress at an unoccupied residential address in the Alexandra Gardens area of the city, just after 9.20pm on Thursday (August 14).

Officers were immediately dispatched to the scene, and a dog handler was the first to arrive. The suspect, a masked man, made off through a window and towards Somerton Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspector Harrison added: "It's believed that the suspect discarded an item of clothing while doing so, and the police dog, Raya, was then able to follow a scent trail to a nearby hedge where a man was found to be hiding.

"He was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary with intent to commit unlawful damage, and remains in custody at this time.

"Police dogs are an extremely valuable asset to our service, and are instrumental in detaining suspects and making arrests. They can follow a scent trail or identify a specific scent which is undetectable to humans - even developing technology can’t replicate these skills.