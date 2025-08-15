Police dog helps sniff out arrest after suspected burglary in north Belfast

Johnny McNabb
By Johnny McNabb

News & Sports Journalist

Published 15th Aug 2025, 15:43 BST
Stock image of police dogs and a handlerplaceholder image
Stock image of police dogs and a handler
Police in north Belfast have arrested a 30-year-old man after a police dog tracked a burglary suspect to a nearby address.

Inspector Harrison, of Operational Support Department, outlined how the PSNI received a report that a burglary was in progress at an unoccupied residential address in the Alexandra Gardens area of the city, just after 9.20pm on Thursday (August 14).

Officers were immediately dispatched to the scene, and a dog handler was the first to arrive. The suspect, a masked man, made off through a window and towards Somerton Road.

Inspector Harrison added: "It's believed that the suspect discarded an item of clothing while doing so, and the police dog, Raya, was then able to follow a scent trail to a nearby hedge where a man was found to be hiding.

"He was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary with intent to commit unlawful damage, and remains in custody at this time.

"Police dogs are an extremely valuable asset to our service, and are instrumental in detaining suspects and making arrests. They can follow a scent trail or identify a specific scent which is undetectable to humans - even developing technology can’t replicate these skills.

"Our officers couldn’t carry out their duties to such a high standard without these dogs and they are an integral part of the police family."

