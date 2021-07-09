Police drama in Belfast city centre

Arrest of male in Belfast city centre on July 9

The incident took place in Donegall Square North, in front of the city hall, around 10.45am.

Passers by looked on as the man was pinned down in the middle of the road and restrained before being placed in the rear of a police van.

Police have confirmed that a detained person, who was being taken to Musgrave PSNI in the city, was being transported by police but was “assisted out of the vehicle” before being further restrained.

He later received medical attention, the PSNI said.

Traffic continued to flow in one lane only causing some disruption around Wellington Street and Donegall Square, however, all lanes were fully operational before 11am.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Officers transporting a man to Musgrave custody suite this morning (Friday 9 July) stopped the car they were travelling in in Belfast city centre, following concerns for the man’s wellbeing.

“The officers assisted the man out of the vehicle and he was further restrained for his own safety, before being taken to Musgrave where he received medical care.”

