Police Federation chief slams 'redundant agenda' of dissident republicans after explosives found in Londonderry graveyard

The head of the Police Federation has described dissident republicanism as a “redundant agenda” whose violent adherents needs to be “rejected and shunned”.

By Adam Kula
Published 11th Apr 2023, 19:39 BST- 2 min read

Liam Kelly was speaking after the discovery of what the police called four “suspected pipe bombs” inside the City Cemetery in Creggan, Londonderry.

They were discovered in the same spot where participants in an illegal republican Easter parade had burned items of clothing on Monday.

All of this comes one day after the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement being signed on April 10, 1998, and as American president Joe Biden prepares to jet in to the Province to mark the occasion.

Mr Kelly, who heads up the federation (which is the de facto union for PSNI officers), said: “They don’t mind who gets hurt as they plough on with their redundant agenda. They don’t care if innocent people get seriously injured or killed.

“They are callous individuals who would drag the Creggan and the city back to the dark ages of bitter and pointless conflict. They seek to wreak havoc and exercise ruthless control over a community that deserves better.

“I want to praise the steadfast and dedicated work of my colleagues. Furthermore, I would appeal to the many decent people in Creggan to tell the police who the ringleaders are so that they can work to prevent them from inflicting devastating harm.

“These gangs have nothing to offer the community. They inspire unrest, paranoia, and tell tall tales. They bully and mislead young people and use them as cannon fodder armed with petrol bombs and bricks.

Pacemaker Press 10/04/23: A masked marcher at Easter parade, LondonderryPacemaker Press 10/04/23: A masked marcher at Easter parade, Londonderry
“It’s high time these thugs were rejected, shunned, and placed before the courts so they can be put where they belong behind bars. This will ensure that the community can live in peace and work collaboratively to build a better future for everyone.”

An image showing at least one of the pipe bombs from the PSNIAn image showing at least one of the pipe bombs from the PSNI
