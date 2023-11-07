Police Federation: 'New chief constable can only fix the PSNI with £500 million'

The chairman of the Police Federation of Northern Ireland has said nothing short of a £500 million funding package is needed to solve the PSNI’s problems.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Liam Kelly was reacting to the news tonight that a new chief constable had been appointed.

As well as the funding issue, Mr Kelly said “most of all, our officers want to know their Chief Constable has their back”.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

General image of police officers on duty

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement on Tuesday night, he said: “The list of what must be fixed is long and can only be addressed by a meaningful and realistic funding package from Government.

"Taken together, the service will need a commitment to invest up to £500 million.

“There’s a worrying funding gap coupled with the cost of the data breach and officer holiday pay which account for most of what’s required.

"There’s no recruitment and serving officers are leaving because of the pressures they endure in doing their job.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If the government doesn’t step in to deal with chronic and deep-rooted challenges, we will see officer numbers shrink to 6,000 and that is unsafe and unsound.

“[The new chief] knows what has to be done to restore balance.

"Getting Ministers to realise and then fix the parlous state of the PSNI is the main priority.

"That will require intensive lobbying at Whitehall as NIO ministers don’t seem to care and have turned a deaf ear to policing requirements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad