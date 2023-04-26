Police Federation unimpressed with Ombudsman's collusion narrative in historical investigations

The federation was concerned at findings of alleged ‘collusive behaviours’ without the sort of evidence necessary in criminal processes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “Firstly the PSNI has already acknowledged that there were inadequacies and failings in this investigation and therefore our thoughts are with the grieving family of Patsy Kelly. We will take time to consider what has been said by the Office of the Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland (OPONI) before commenting in detail.

An RUC patrol in the border area in the 1980s

"Suffice to say that in the past, this federation has been singularly unimpressed by the narrative provided and conclusions reached following historical investigations conducted by OPONI. Of particular concern are the findings of alleged ‘collusive behaviours’, made in the absence of providing any evidence that would ordinarily have to be rigorously tested and determined via either misconduct or criminal processes.

"The OPONI has also consistently failed to present context in its findings or acknowledge the heroic and courageous efforts of many police officers who worked to preserve life and protect property in the face of a vicious, dedicated and single-minded campaign of terrorist murder and destruction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If this particular report signals a change in the attitude and approach that is taken by OPONI to historic cases, we will be the first to acknowledge it.”

DCS Ian Saunders, Head of Legacy Investigation Branch, said: “Patrick Kelly was the innocent victim of a brutal sectarian murder. I recognise that the pain and suffering felt by the Kelly family does not fade and my thoughts are with them today.”