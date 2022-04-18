Police given further 36 hours to question man over death of pensioner

Alyson Nelson, 64, was found stabbed at a property in the Victoria Avenue area of Whitehead on Saturday evening.

A man in his 60s was arrested on suspicion of murder on the same day.

On Monday, police said detectives from the Major Investigation Team have been granted a court extension for an additional 36 hours to question the man.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detectives have named the woman murdered in Whitehead on Saturday as 64-year-old Alyson Nelson. Picture By: Pacemaker Press.

Police said Ms Nelson was pronounced dead at the scene on Saturday evening.