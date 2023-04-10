Police have come under attack during an illegal dissident republican march in Londonderry
A number of missiles, including petrol bombs, were thrown at a PSNI Land Rover.
An Easter commemoration parade is being held in the Creggan area of the city.
Police have appealed for calm after officers were attacked with petrol bombs in Londonderry.
A PSNI tweet said: “Our officers have come under attack in Creggan with petrol bombs and other objects thrown at their vehicle while in attendance at an un-notified Easter parade.
“No injuries have been reported at this time.
“We would appeal for calm.”
A dissident republican Easter commemoration parade is being held in the city.
This a breaking news story – updates to follow