News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Dalai Lama apology for kissing boy & asking him to 'suck his tongue'
35 minutes ago Vodafone issues update after services go down across the UK
52 minutes ago Tributes paid to teenager who died in canal over Easter weekend
2 hours ago Neighbours star gives health update after shock cancer diagnosis
2 hours ago Full list of seven government backed UNESCO bid sites announced
3 hours ago Six people dead and several injured after French Alps avalanche

Police have come under attack during an illegal dissident republican march in Londonderry

A number of missiles, including petrol bombs, were thrown at a PSNI Land Rover.

By Michael Cousins
Published 10th Apr 2023, 14:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 15:03 BST

An Easter commemoration parade is being held in the Creggan area of the city.

Police have appealed for calm after officers were attacked with petrol bombs in Londonderry.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A PSNI tweet said: “Our officers have come under attack in Creggan with petrol bombs and other objects thrown at their vehicle while in attendance at an un-notified Easter parade.

Most Popular

“No injuries have been reported at this time.

“We would appeal for calm.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A dissident republican Easter commemoration parade is being held in the city.

This a breaking news story – updates to follow

Youths throw petrol bombs at a PSNI vehicle ahead of a dissident Republican parade in the Creggan area of Londonderry on Easter Monday. Authorities have increased security measures in response to the unnotified parades being held in Derry. Picture date: Monday April 10, 2023.Youths throw petrol bombs at a PSNI vehicle ahead of a dissident Republican parade in the Creggan area of Londonderry on Easter Monday. Authorities have increased security measures in response to the unnotified parades being held in Derry. Picture date: Monday April 10, 2023.
Youths throw petrol bombs at a PSNI vehicle ahead of a dissident Republican parade in the Creggan area of Londonderry on Easter Monday. Authorities have increased security measures in response to the unnotified parades being held in Derry. Picture date: Monday April 10, 2023.