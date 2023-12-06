Police have confirmed the identity of the person who was found dead in Lurgan on Sunday
and live on Freeview channel 276
Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team, who are carrying out a murder investigation following the discovery of a body in Lurgan, have named the deceased as Odhran Kelly.
Mr Kelly, who was aged 23, had been named locally with a vigil planned in his memory
Detective Chief Inspector Tony Kelly said: “A murder investigation was launched following the discovery of a body in the Edward Street area of the town on Sunday, 3 December.
“A post mortem examination has now taken place and the deceased has been formally identified as Odhran Kelly.
“My thoughts are first and foremost with Mr Kelly’s family, who are left trying to come to terms with this terrible loss.”
Detective Chief Inspector Kelly continued: “While our investigation is at an early stage, I do not believe there is an organised crime link.
“We do know that, tragically, Odhran’s body was found beside a burning car in the Maple Court area in the early hours of Sunday morning.
“I’m keen to speak with three people, who are captured on CCTV, walking not far from this car. I believe they may have information that could assist our investigation and would ask them to get in touch as soon as possible.
“If you were in the Edward Street or Francis Street areas of Lurgan between 2am and 5am on Sunday and noticed any suspicious activity, please contact us on 101.”
Two women, aged 36 and 43, and a 31-year-old man, who were arrested on suspicion of murder, remain in custody at this time.
Information, including photos, CCTV and dash cam footage, can also be provided to police through the Major Incident Public Portal.
Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org