Police have confirmed the identity of the person who was found dead in Lurgan on Sunday

Police have issued an update on the murder in Lurgan on Sunday 3rd December

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team, who are carrying out a murder investigation following the discovery of a body in Lurgan, have named the deceased as Odhran Kelly.

Mr Kelly, who was aged 23, had been named locally with a vigil planned in his memory

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Chief Inspector Tony Kelly said: “A murder investigation was launched following the discovery of a body in the Edward Street area of the town on Sunday, 3 December.

Odhran Kelly

“A post mortem examination has now taken place and the deceased has been formally identified as Odhran Kelly.

“My thoughts are first and foremost with Mr Kelly’s family, who are left trying to come to terms with this terrible loss.”

Detective Chief Inspector Kelly continued: “While our investigation is at an early stage, I do not believe there is an organised crime link.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We do know that, tragically, Odhran’s body was found beside a burning car in the Maple Court area in the early hours of Sunday morning.

“I’m keen to speak with three people, who are captured on CCTV, walking not far from this car. I believe they may have information that could assist our investigation and would ask them to get in touch as soon as possible.

“If you were in the Edward Street or Francis Street areas of Lurgan between 2am and 5am on Sunday and noticed any suspicious activity, please contact us on 101.”

Two women, aged 36 and 43, and a 31-year-old man, who were arrested on suspicion of murder, remain in custody at this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Information, including photos, CCTV and dash cam footage, can also be provided to police through the Major Incident Public Portal.