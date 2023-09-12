Police have released the image of a man they'd like to speak to after an 11-year-old girl was approached in July
Police have released an image of someone they’d like to speak to – as they believe he may be able to help with enquiries.
By Gemma Murray
Published 12th Sep 2023
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 14:20 BST
The image has been released following a report of a suspicious approach to a girl aged 11-years in The Meadows area of Newtownards on Thursday, 20th July.
The PSNI statement adds that whilst the girl was not physically harmed.
However, the child was ‘left shaken by the experience’.
The statement adds: “If you can help police with their enquiries, please call 101 quoting 1590 20/07/23. Information can also be passed anonymously via the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111”.