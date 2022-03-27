Police hunt man after ‘disturbing incidents’

Detective Sergeant Shivers said: “In total we have been informed of five incidents at properties in the area on Saturday evening involving, we believe, the same male.

“It was reported that the male entered three of the properties only to be disturbed by residents on each occasion forcing him to flee.

“In a fourth property, the male has entered a house, taken keys to a car parked outside and attempted to drive it away, but was unable to do so.

Crawfordsburn village in Co Down

“A further report was then received on Sunday morning that a car which had been parked in the Old Windmill Road area had been entered with a number of items stolen from inside.

“This is a very disturbing series of incidents for the residents affected and they have, understandably, been left badly shaken as a result.

“A description of the male involved is that he was aged in his late teens, had short ginger hair and was wearing a dark coloured hooded top and light grey trousers.