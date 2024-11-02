Police hunt sex attacker who assaulted woman in park on Friday evening

By David Young, PA
Published 2nd Nov 2024, 15:02 BST
The Drumahoe Road area in Drumahoeplaceholder image
The Drumahoe Road area in Drumahoe
Police are hunting a knife-wielding man responsible for a sexually motivated attack on a woman in Co Londonderry

The woman in her 20s was walking in Drumahoe Park in Drumahoe on the outskirts of Derry at around 10pm on Friday when a man approached her from behind and punched her on the side of the head.

Most Popular

The attacker then pulled her into nearby trees and pushed her to the ground at knifepoint.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The woman struggled with the man, managing to strike him in the face a number of times with her torch before she was able to break free and run for help.

Responding police officers searched the area for the attacker but he had fled the scene.

Detectives have appealed to anyone who was in the park on Friday night and who saw anything that could assist the investigation to get in touch.

PSNI Detective Inspector Ross Olphert said: "Understandably the victim has been left traumatised and extremely distressed by this ordeal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Our specialist officers are continuing to support her today and a full investigation is underway.

"Attacks like this are an attack on all of us. Women should be free to go about their lives free from any threat."

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice