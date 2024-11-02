Police hunt sex attacker who assaulted woman in park on Friday evening

The Drumahoe Road area in Drumahoe

Police are hunting a knife-wielding man responsible for a sexually motivated attack on a woman in Co Londonderry

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The woman in her 20s was walking in Drumahoe Park in Drumahoe on the outskirts of Derry at around 10pm on Friday when a man approached her from behind and punched her on the side of the head.

The attacker then pulled her into nearby trees and pushed her to the ground at knifepoint.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The woman struggled with the man, managing to strike him in the face a number of times with her torch before she was able to break free and run for help.

Responding police officers searched the area for the attacker but he had fled the scene.

Detectives have appealed to anyone who was in the park on Friday night and who saw anything that could assist the investigation to get in touch.

PSNI Detective Inspector Ross Olphert said: "Understandably the victim has been left traumatised and extremely distressed by this ordeal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our specialist officers are continuing to support her today and a full investigation is underway.