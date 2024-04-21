Police hunt under way after gun and knife used in Carrickfergus robbery
The robbery happened at what police describe only as “commercial premises” on the Woodburn Road on Friday at about 11.10pm.
It is understood the business was a snooker hall.
It was reported that the two men threatened a number of patrons and staff before making off with a sum of cash.
A white Hyundai car was stopped by police a short time later at Prince Andrew Way in the town, and a 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession of an offensive weapon.
The man armed with the suspected firearm was reportedly wearing a light-coloured tracksuit and a white puffa-style jacket, black trainers, a black balaclava and gloves.
The man carrying the knife was wearing a black tracksuit with a white and black balaclava and black gloves.
Efforts are ongoing to locate the second man believed to have been involved and anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with the investigation is asked to call detectives on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 2072 19/04/24.
A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.