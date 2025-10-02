Police hunting man who donned balaclava to rob cash from filling station in Londonderry city
The man is described as being about 5’6” tall and was wearing a black puffa jacket, black trousers, black shoes and a balaclava.
He pushed his way into the premises on the Creggan Road area of Rosemount in Londonderry city on Wednesday at about 7.50pm, and forced a staff member to hand over a sum of money before making off.
The staff member was not injured.
Detectives are investigating and would ask anyone with information, or who may have captured footage from the area which could assist with their enquiries, to contact them at Strand Road station on 101, quoting reference 1379 01/10/25. Information can also be submitted online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/
In addition, the Crimestoppers charity can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org