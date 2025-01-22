Police hunting those behind jewellery heist in Co Tyrone - witnesses sought
The shop is in the Urbal Road area of Coagh in the east of the county.
The PSNI said it was reported yesterday morning that sometime overnight entry had been forced via a rear door to the premises.
The seals in glass cabinets were broken and a “substantial amount” of jewellery and cash was taken.
The PSNI said in a statement: “Our enquiries are ongoing and we are keen to speak to anyone who may be able to assist us. Were you in the area and saw anything? Do you have dashcam, CCTV or other video footage?
“In particular, we would be keen to speak to anyone who may have been travelling in a dark coloured vehicle in the area at the time.
“The number to call is 101, quoting reference 359 21/01/24.
"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.
“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/”
The statement concluded: “We would also encourage all business owners to be vigilant and take the right security measures to protect your business from crime. This includes making best use of alarm systems, CCTV and other measures to secure premises.
"Support from the community is also really important and we'd urge anyone who sees anything out of the ordinary, or something suspicious in their area, to report it to us immediately.
"The faster information is reported, the quicker we can take action."