Police in Belfast are investigating a number of reports of arson across the city last night

Inspector Hamilton said: "We received five reports between 11.15pm on Thursday and 3.45am on Friday of phone masts and an electric box on fire. Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended each report and extinguished the fires.
By Michael Cousins
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 08:33 BST- 1 min read

"We first received a report at around 11.15pm on Thursday evening that a phone mast in the Donegall Road area had been set alight. "A short time later, at around 11.30pm, we then received a report that a second phone mast in the Owenvarragh Park area of west Belfast was on fire. "A third report of a phone mast on fire was then reported in the Springfield Road area of west Belfast at around 1.10am on Friday morning.

"An electric box was reported to be on fire shortly before 2.45am on Friday morning in the Monagh By Pass area of west Belfast. "Police then came across a phone mast on fire in the Stewartstown Road area of west Belfast at around 3.45am."

Inspector Hamilton continued: "We are investigating a potential link between these incidents and are appealing to anyone who was in any of these areas and who may have information, or dash-cam or other footage, to contact them on 101, quoting reference 2334 of 01/06/23.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) fire unitNorthern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) fire unit
