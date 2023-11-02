All Sections
Police in Londonderry have issued a statement in relation to an image on social media appearing to show a person dressed in combat fatigues at Halloween event in the city

Statement from Derry City & Strabane District Commander Chief Superintendent Nigel Goddard
By Michael Cousins
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 12:47 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 12:51 GMT
The image of the 'Palestinian gunman', and an image from Derry City and Strabane District Council showing the layout of the Guildhall SquareThe image of the 'Palestinian gunman', and an image from Derry City and Strabane District Council showing the layout of the Guildhall Square
The image of the 'Palestinian gunman', and an image from Derry City and Strabane District Council showing the layout of the Guildhall Square

Chief Superintendent Nigel Goddard said: “We have made a number of enquiries in relation to an image on social media purporting to show a person in Guildhall Square in Derry/Londonderry dressed in a uniform with 'HAMAS' spelt on the picture.

“These enquiries to establish if the image is genuine have included a public appeal and a check of city centre CCTV. As of today, Thursday 2 November, we have not had any reports of anyone seeing this person in Guildhall Square dressed in this way, or found any other images online.

“At this time, and while I remain open-minded, with the checks we have conducted, with no other sightings reported to us from members of the public, or from police officers on duty reporting seeing this person, I believe this is a fake image. Whatever the intention of this image was, it serves as a timely reminder that not everything online is as it seems.”