The image of the 'Palestinian gunman', and an image from Derry City and Strabane District Council showing the layout of the Guildhall Square

Chief Superintendent Nigel Goddard said: “We have made a number of enquiries in relation to an image on social media purporting to show a person in Guildhall Square in Derry/Londonderry dressed in a uniform with 'HAMAS' spelt on the picture.

“These enquiries to establish if the image is genuine have included a public appeal and a check of city centre CCTV. As of today, Thursday 2 November, we have not had any reports of anyone seeing this person in Guildhall Square dressed in this way, or found any other images online.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad