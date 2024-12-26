Police injured while dealing with 'multiple scramblers' being ridden round West Belfast on Christmas Day

PSNI officers injured while dealing with reports of multiple scramblers.

​Two police officers have been injured while dealing with multiple scramblers being driven around West Belfast on Christmas Day.

​The officers were injured when police responded to what they describe as anti-social behaviour in the Twinbrook area.

Inspector McCann said: "We received a number of reports of multiple scramblers being driven in the Bell Steele Road, Glenbawn and Stewartstown Road areas at around 11am.

"Officers attended and were surrounded by a large group of people in the Glasvey Drive area, who assaulted two of our officers.

"One of the officers had a glass bottle thrown at him, cutting his hand. A second officer was kicked multiple times. A police car was also damaged during the incident.

"One man, aged 34, was arrested on suspicion of a number of driving offences, including dangerous driving and use of a motorcycle failing to wear protective headgear. He has since been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries."

Inspector McCann continued: "We are lucky we are not looking at a much more serious incident. Our officers work tirelessly to protect our communities and do not deserve to be assaulted for simply doing their job.

"We urge the public to think about their use of scrambler and to learn the legalities surrounding their use.

"Scramblers do not generally comply with construction and use legislation and vehicle standards so are therefore, restricted to off- road use only.