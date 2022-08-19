Police interview man over Michaela McAreavey video

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The interview took place on Friday, police said.

This is the latest development in the fallout from the video. Apparently filmed in an Orange Hall in greater Belfast, it appeared to show several men singing a chant that mocked the death of Mrs McAreavey while on her honeymoon.

It prompted widespread condemnation across the political sphere in Northern Ireland and beyond.

Michaela McAreavey was strangled in Mauritius in 2011 whilst on honeymoon with her husband John

In the police investigation into the video, so far four males have attended voluntarily for interview.

A 31-year-old man arrested on Wednesday August 10 was released on bail pending further enquiries.

The 27-year-old Co Tyrone teacher was strangled in her room at the Legends Hotel in Mauritius on January 10 2011.

Mrs McAreavey, who had married her husband John 10 days earlier, was attacked after she returned to her room alone and disturbed a burglary.

No-one has been convicted of murdering the daughter of Gaelic football manager Mickey Harte.