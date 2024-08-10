Police investigate an attack on a mosque in early hours of this morning
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Chief Inspector Hutchinson said: “At approximately 1am officers on patrol came across graffiti sprayed on the front door and walls of the building on Greenwell Street.
“A petrol bomb had been thrown at the property however did this not ignite.
“This is being treated as a racially motivated hate crime and I want to send a strong message to those who carried this out, that this type of activity will not be tolerated and any reports of hate crime are taken very seriously.
“I am appealing to anyone with any information or footage that could assist with enquiries to come forward and help to identify those responsible and put them before the courts.
“Police can be contacted on 101 quoting reference 53 of 10/08/24.”
Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.