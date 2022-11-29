Police investigate criminal damage at rural Orange Hall

The hall on Crosskeys Road, Keady, had graffiti sprayed on the building sometime between 10pm on Monday night and this morning (Tuesday).

Enquiries into the incident, which is being treated as a sectarian hate crime, are ongoing, and anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area, or who has any information which could assist, is asked to contact police in Armagh on 101, quoting reference number 442 29/11/22.