Police investigate criminal damage at rural Orange Hall
A report was received at approximately 9.45am this morning (Tuesday 29th November)
The hall on Crosskeys Road, Keady, had graffiti sprayed on the building sometime between 10pm on Monday night and this morning (Tuesday).
Enquiries into the incident, which is being treated as a sectarian hate crime, are ongoing, and anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area, or who has any information which could assist, is asked to contact police in Armagh on 101, quoting reference number 442 29/11/22.
A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.