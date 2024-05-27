Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for information following criminal damage to a number of buildings in the Cookstown area.

Graffiti has been noted in several areas, including James Street, Burn Road and Loy Street, and is being investigated as a racially-motivated hate crime.

Local policing Inspector Ross said: "I want to assure the public that we take all reports of hate crime extremely seriously. There is no place in our society for such behaviour.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 1255 of 27/05/24.”