Police investigate graffiti in Cookstown area in what they are treating as a racially-motivated hate crime
and live on Freeview channel 276
Graffiti has been noted in several areas, including James Street, Burn Road and Loy Street, and is being investigated as a racially-motivated hate crime.
Local policing Inspector Ross said: "I want to assure the public that we take all reports of hate crime extremely seriously. There is no place in our society for such behaviour.
“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 1255 of 27/05/24.”
A report can also be made online via the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/, or by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.