Police investigate petrol bomb attack at Co Antrim flat

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA
Published 24th Apr 2025, 09:09 BST
A fire at a flat in Co Antrim is believed to have been caused by a petrol bomb attack, police have said.

Detectives have appealed for witnesses after the incident at the ground-floor flat in the Carnduff Drive area of Ballymena on Wednesday at 10.40pm .

A PSNI spokesperson said: "We believe the fire resulted from a petrol bomb being thrown through the bedroom window of the flat in what appears to have been a deliberate act.

"Thankfully, no one was inside at the time and there were no injuries reported.

"A number of windows were smashed. However, the fire and subsequent damage was contained to the bedroom.

"As a precaution, residents from the neighbouring flats were evacuated for a short time before returning to their homes.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and at this stage, the fire is being treated as deliberate."

