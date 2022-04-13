Police investigate possible link between three burglaries in NI town

A statement from the PSNI reveals that the reports that a house at Colane Road in Lurgan was entered sometime between 2pm and 4pm.

On the same date a house on the Banbridge Road in Waringstown was entered between 11am and 6pm.

And also on the same date a house at Oaklands, also in Waringstown, was entered sometime on Tuesday.

Collane Road, Lurgan - Google maps

Cash and jewellery were reported stolen from the houses in Waringstown and whilst entry was gained to the house at Colane Road, nothing is believed to have been taken at this stage.

All houses were ransacked.

Detectives are investigating a possible link between the three incidents as one line of enquiry and are appealing to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity at any of these locations on Tuesday to contact them at Lurgan station on 101, quoting reference number 1177 12/04/22.