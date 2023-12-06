Police investigate 'Ram raid' incident at Newry jewellers in early hours of morning

Police in Newry are investigating a ‘ram-raid’ type incident at a jewellers in Newry during the early hours of this morning, Wednesday 6 December.

Police believe that shortly after 4.30am a silver saloon car reversed into the shutters of the shop a number of times.

A man has then alighted from the vehicle and has pulled back the damaged shutters and entered the shop.

Once inside he has removed cash from a till and a quantity of jewellery before fleeing in the vehicle.

Police at McWhirters Jewellers in Newry on Wednesday

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this crime, or anyone who may have captured footage in the area at around the time of the burglary, to please get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference 136 06/12/23.

Information can also be provided via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/