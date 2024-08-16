Police investigate two incidents in the early hours including a shooting

Police are appealing for information following two incidents in Larne

Police are appealing for information following two incidents in Larne in the early hours of this morning, Friday 16th August.

Detective Sergeant Erskine said: “Shortly before 12.30am, police received a report that a number of shots had been fired at a house in the St John’s Place area.

“A short time later at approximately 1.05am a report was received that a car had been set on fire in the nearby Hampton Crescent area trapping five people inside the property.

“Officers along with colleagues from the Norther Ireland Fire and Rescue Services attended and the occupants were evacuated safely.

“It is believed that windows on the vehicle had been smashed and a petrol bomb had been thrown inside.

“This is being treated as arson with intent to endanger life and enquiries are ongoing.

“I am appealing to anyone with any information on either attack to contact police on 101 quoting reference 26 of 16/08/24.”

