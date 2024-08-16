Police investigate two incidents in the early hours including a shooting
Detective Sergeant Erskine said: “Shortly before 12.30am, police received a report that a number of shots had been fired at a house in the St John’s Place area.
“A short time later at approximately 1.05am a report was received that a car had been set on fire in the nearby Hampton Crescent area trapping five people inside the property.
“Officers along with colleagues from the Norther Ireland Fire and Rescue Services attended and the occupants were evacuated safely.
“It is believed that windows on the vehicle had been smashed and a petrol bomb had been thrown inside.
“This is being treated as arson with intent to endanger life and enquiries are ongoing.
“I am appealing to anyone with any information on either attack to contact police on 101 quoting reference 26 of 16/08/24.”
A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/