Police investigating arson after three cars 'completely burnt out' in Larne

Police are treating as arson the burning of three vehicles which left the cars "completely burnt out".

By Roderick McMurray
Published 31st Mar 2023, 15:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 15:53 BST

The incident took place in Larne and was reported to police in the early hours of this morning.

Inspector Bryan said: “Police received a report at approximately 12.20am on Friday morning, 31st March, of three cars on fire in the Argyll Avenue area.

“Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the fires. However, the cars were completely burnt out as a result of this incident.

“We are treating this report as arson and our enquiries are continuing. We are also appealing to anyone with information to get in touch with us.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who may have been travelling in the area and saw any suspicious activity to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 26 of 31/03/23.”

You can also make a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or, via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

It’s understood police are not linking this report to recent incidents in the Ards and North Down area involving rival loyalist factions.

Three cars were set on fire in the Argyll Avenue area of Larne
