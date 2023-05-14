Police investigating reports that a teenage girl was forced into a car and sexually assaulted

Police incident

Police said the girl was approached by three men in a dark-coloured vehicle outside a shopping centre in the Longwood Road area of Newtownabbey at approximately 2pm on Saturday.

Detective Sergeant Lyttle said: “One of the men exited the car and forced the girl inside the vehicle against her will.”

He continued: “While the car made its way towards Belfast, the girl was sexually assaulted.

“The car stopped within the vicinity of the Royal Avenue area and the victim was let out.

"She then raised the alarm for help.”

The detective added that a full investigation was under way and police are keen to hear from anyone that could help with their inquiries.

Detectives say they are especially eager to hear from anyone who noticed or has dashcam footage of a dark-coloured car that was travelling along the Shore Road towards York Street and on to Royal Avenue between 2pm and 2.30pm.

The car may also have had tinted windows.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1104 of 13/05/23.