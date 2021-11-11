Police investigation is ongoing after illegal drugs recovered in Carrickfergus

The PSNI said the operation followed information received from members of the public.

“The investigation is ongoing,” stated Mid and East Antrim PSNI.

“If you have any information on the misuse of drugs in your area call us on 101. If you would rather not contact us but still feel you need to let someone know completely anonymously, you can call Crime stoppers on 0800 555 111.”

