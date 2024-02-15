Police investigation underway following an unnotified pro-Palestine march in Londonderry

A pro-Palestine protest in Londonderry in 2021. Photo: George Sweeney

Police said the marchers, carrying several banners, placards and Palestinian flags, moved as a procession along Shipquay Street around 6.30pm following a vigil at The Diamond.

A number of videos of the demonstration have appeared online – showing those taking part also chanting in support of an Israeli ceasefire in Gaza.

The Parades Commission had not been notified of the march and the police said “an investigation is underway”.

A PSNI spokesman said: “Police in Derry/Londonderry have commenced an investigation into un-notified procession that took place in the city centre on Wednesday evening, 14 February.

"At around 6.30pm, following a planned vigil held in The Diamond, participants made their way onto the road, onto Shipquay Street. As this happened, police immediately issued verbal warnings to make participants aware they would be taking part in an un-notified procession/parade. Participants continued and made their way to Guildhall Square.”

The spokesman added: “Organisers are required to give formal notification of their intentions to hold a parade/procession, and submit the appropriate documentation to The Parades Commission.

"This ensures their parade/procession is legal and lawful, and any determinations set out by the Parades Commission must be adhered to.

“In respect of the procession on Wednesday evening, the required documentation was not submitted. An investigation is underway.”

One group posting messages and pictures of the vigil online was the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign Derry Branch (IPSC).

One message said: “Tonight the people of #Derry demand #CEASEFIRE_NOW in #Gaza #ExpelIsraeliAmbassador #BoycottTheWhiteHouse – a very emotional protest with powerful speeches from @columeastwood @shaunharkin17 @GaryDon90556447 & #Palestinian activist Majida al-Askari”.

In response, former senior PSNI officer Jon Burrows said he expected the march to be “thoroughly investigated” by police.

Following confirmation that the PSNI is probing the incident, Mr Burrows told the News Letter: “It is vital that any suspected breaches of the processions legislation are consistently investigated across the board.