Police issue appeal as thieves attempt to steal ATM machine in Newtownabbey

Police appeal

​Thieves have attempted to steal an ATM machine from a filling station in Newtownabbey.

​Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of the attempted theft in the Manse Road area in the early hours of Friday.

Detective Sergeant Monaghan said: “Shortly before 12.45am, it was reported that three people, wearing gloves and with their hoods up and faces covered, entered a garage forecourt carrying a number of tools.

“Two of them began to prise open the rear of the ATM, however, they then left the scene, empty-handed.

“Officers remain at the scene this morning, conducting enquiries, and we are asking anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed any suspicious activity, or who has any information which could assist, to get in touch.