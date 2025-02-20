Police issue appeal for information after Whiteabbey Primary School in Newtownabbey is vandalised
The school is Whiteabbey Primary School on the Old Manse Road in Jordanstown, Newtownabbey.
Police said that damage was caused to the contents of a number of mobile classrooms, including the windows and toilets of each, with further damage caused to the exterior walls where spray paint had been used.
The PSNI said the damage stems from Monday.
They said: “Enquiries are ongoing to identify those involved, but if you have any information which could assist officers, please contact us on 101 or online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ .
"If you would prefer to provide information without giving your details, you can contact the independent Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.”