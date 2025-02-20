Police issue appeal for information after Whiteabbey Primary School in Newtownabbey is vandalised

By Adam Kula
Published 20th Feb 2025, 21:15 BST
Updated 20th Feb 2025, 21:36 BST

The PSNI has issued an appeal for information after a primary school was vandalised.

The school is Whiteabbey Primary School on the Old Manse Road in Jordanstown, Newtownabbey.

Police said that damage was caused to the contents of a number of mobile classrooms, including the windows and toilets of each, with further damage caused to the exterior walls where spray paint had been used.

The PSNI said the damage stems from Monday.

The PSNI have appealed for witnessesThe PSNI have appealed for witnesses
They said: “Enquiries are ongoing to identify those involved, but if you have any information which could assist officers, please contact us on 101 or online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ .

"If you would prefer to provide information without giving your details, you can contact the independent Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

