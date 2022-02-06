Police issue jewellery warning after break-in
Police say a quantity of gold jewellery including necklaces, earrings and rings, have been taken during a break-in at commercial premises in Donaghadee.
Detectives are appealing for information in relation to a report of the burglary in The Parade area Friday 28th January.
It was reported shortly after 7pm that entry had been forced to the premises. Detectives are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time, or who may have any information which could assist with enquiries, to contact them on 101, and quote reference number 1674 of 28/01/22.
Detectives are also keen to hear from anyone who has been offered jewellery of a similar nature for sale in suspicious circumstances.