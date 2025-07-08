Police issue public appeal to identify man as part of Ballymena disorder probe

The PSNI have issued a public appeal to identify the man in these pictures.

Police said they would like to speak with him in connection with “our ongoing investigation into a number of incidents of disorder and attacks on police officers since Monday, June 9, 2025, in the Ballymena area”.

They added: “We are asking this individual to come forward to police, or anyone who can assist in identifying this individual.

"If you have any information or wish to submit photos and footage, including CCTV, mobile phone or dash cam footage, this can be through the Major Incident Public Portal at: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI25U11-PO1

An image of the man the police are hoping to trace (the images have been given the code UKM161)