Police issue warning about scramblers after boy (15) caught on 68mph-capable bike with no helmet
The PSNI’s west Belfast team said that the electric scrambler taken off the 15-year-old boy on Sunday was the fourth scrambler seized in the area within two weeks.
The boy was wearing no helmet or safety gear, said police – and it was after dark.
"Can you guess how fast this particular electric scrambler is capable of driving at?” the PSNI team wrote on Facebook?
“Maximum speed is 68mph.
"We cannot state how dangerous this is to both the youth and other innocent road users.
“This repeat offender will have multiple days in court to look forward to. These machines are not toys and are not suitable for use on the open road.”