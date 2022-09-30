Police issue warning after lasers pointed at planes “Enquiries are ongoing in relation to this matter"

Police have issued a warning over the dangers of pointing lasers at planes following a number of incidents in the Lurgan area.

The latest incident occurred in the Co Armagh town at 8.30pm on Thursday when a laser was pointed at a commercial aircraft.

Nobody was injured but police have warned such actions could result in loss of life.

Inspector Gary McCullough said: "We received a report shortly before 8.30pm last night that a laser had been shone at an aircraft while it was flying over the Lurgan area.

"Thankfully, on this occasion, no-one was injured as a result of this extremely dangerous and reckless behaviour.

"Enquiries are ongoing in relation to this matter.

"There have been several similar reports of this nature in recent weeks in this area.

A masked protester holds a laser pointer

"We want to remind people that not only is it an offence under the Air Navigation Order to endanger aircraft but it is highly irresponsible and dangerous.

"Lasers can cause temporary blindness and, where pilots are concerned, this could result in a catastrophe and possibly lead to loss of life.

"Be mindful of the impact of such actions and be prepared to face the consequences."

Mr McCullough continued: "We are appealing for information in relation to this incident.

"If you can help identify whoever was responsible, or have any relevant information, please contact the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 1810 29/09/22.