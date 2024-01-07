Detectives have launched an attempted murder investigation following a report of shots being fired at a house in the Ardkill Road area of Ardmore in Londonderry last night (January 6).

Detective Sergeant Chambers said: "Police received a report that three shots had been fired through a window of a house at around 9.15pm, narrowly missing an occupant who was inside at the time.

"Three other people were also inside at the time of the incident, but thankfully were not injured.

"An investigation has commenced and we are keen to speak to anyone who was in the Ardmore area at around the time of the incident. Anyone who has any information, or dashcam or doorbell footage which could help the investigation, should contact Police on 101 quoting reference 1536 06/01/23."

You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.