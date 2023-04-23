A total of four properties were targeted in the Castlewellan, Bryansford, Kilcoo and Ballinaskea areas.

It was reported that sometime between midday and 1pm, entry was gained to a house on Wild Forest Lane in Castlewellan. A search of the house was carried out by the intruders but it is unclear if anything was taken at this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Bryansford, a report was received shortly before 12.30pm, that a house on the Hilltown Road had been broken into, with a sum of cash taken. Sometime between 11am and 3.20pm, a house on the Ballynafoy Road in Ballinaskea was entered, with a watch reported stolen.

PSNI. Photo: Paul Faith/PA Wire

At 8.30pm, a report was received from the owner of a house on the Tullyree Road in Kilcoo, that the front door of his house had been forced open at some time earlier that day, and that intruders had ransacked two bedrooms inside. Nothing is believed to have been taken.

Detectives are investigating a potential link between these incidents and are appealing to anyone who was in any of these areas and who may have information, or dash-cam or other footage, to contact them in Ardmore on 101, quoting reference 934 21/04/23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.