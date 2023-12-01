Police looking for information and witnesses after a Range Rover and high-value tools are stolen from a property in the Newtownabbey area
Sergeant Knox said: “It was reported to police that sometime between 11pm on Thursday, November 30 and the early hours of Friday, December 1 a white Range Rover was stolen from outside a property in the Aylesbury Rise area.
“A shed located beside the property was also entered and a number of high-value tools and other equipment was stolen from it.
“As part of our enquiries we believe the suspect, who was wearing a dark-woollen hat, blue jacket and light-coloured trainers, accessed the property and removed the items from the shed before making off in the stolen car.
“Our investigation is continuing and we would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the Aylesbury Rise area around 11pm last night, to make contact with officers on 101, quoting 216 01/12/23.
“We would also be especially keen to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam, CCTV or mobile footage of the area during these times that we could review.”
Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/