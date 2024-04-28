Police make an arrest as a man armed with two machetes threatens people in the Coalisland area

Police have made an arrest following a report of a man with two machetes in Coalisiland today (Sunday).
By Johnny McNabb
Published 28th Apr 2024, 15:39 BST
Inspector Knipe said: “We received a report shortly before 1.45pm that a man, armed with two machetes, was threatening people in the Derry Road area.

“Officers and attended and quickly located the 25-year-old man, arresting him on suspicion of possession of an article with a blade or point in a public place. During the arrest, the man spat at an officer, and was further arrested on suspicion of assault on police.

“He remains in police custody at this time.

“Our enquiries are ongoing into this incident, and we would encourage anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact police on 101 quoting reference 774 28/04/24.”

You can also report online at https://www.psni.police.uk/report or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.