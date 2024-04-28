Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Inspector Knipe said: “We received a report shortly before 1.45pm that a man, armed with two machetes, was threatening people in the Derry Road area.

“Officers and attended and quickly located the 25-year-old man, arresting him on suspicion of possession of an article with a blade or point in a public place. During the arrest, the man spat at an officer, and was further arrested on suspicion of assault on police.

“He remains in police custody at this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have made an arrest following a report of a man with two machetes in Coalisiland today (Sunday)

“Our enquiries are ongoing into this incident, and we would encourage anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact police on 101 quoting reference 774 28/04/24.”