Police make appeal after car is burnt out in arson attack in Portadown
Police are appealing for witnesses in relation to the report of an arson incident in the County Armagh town on Saturday.
Sergeant Irwin said: “Officers received and responded to a report of a car on fire in the Island Road area at around 4.10pm yesterday, Saturday 15th February.
“Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene and extinguished the blaze, which is being treated as deliberate ignition at this time.
“The vehicle was left completely burnt out as a result of the incident. Thankfully, there were no reports of any injuries.
“Our enquiries are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who may have any information which might assist us to contact 101 and quote reference number 1084 of 15/02/25.”
Alternatively, information can also be given anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.