Police make arrests in relation to reports of vehicles being tampered with

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Shortly before 8am the first report was made to police that vehicles had been tampered with overnight, followed by a similar report just after 9.30am.

These reports detailed how two teenage boys, both being of a slim build and wearing dark-coloured hoodies and gloves, were attempting to gain entry to parked cars in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A further report was then received shortly before 2pm that a van in the area had been broken into and ransacked and screwdrivers were missing.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A further report was then received shortly before 2pm that a van in the area had been broken into and ransacked and screwdrivers were missing.

Following police enquiries, two teenage boys under the age of 16 were arrested for offences including theft and vehicle interference. Both individuals have since been bailed to return for further questioning

at a later date.Inspector Donnelly said: “ I would like to remind the public of the importance of securing their property so as to ensure these crimes prove futile for thieves, particularly as we come into the darker evenings.