Police make arrests in relation to reports of vehicles being tampered with
Shortly before 8am the first report was made to police that vehicles had been tampered with overnight, followed by a similar report just after 9.30am.
These reports detailed how two teenage boys, both being of a slim build and wearing dark-coloured hoodies and gloves, were attempting to gain entry to parked cars in the area.
A further report was then received shortly before 2pm that a van in the area had been broken into and ransacked and screwdrivers were missing.
Following police enquiries, two teenage boys under the age of 16 were arrested for offences including theft and vehicle interference. Both individuals have since been bailed to return for further questioning
at a later date.Inspector Donnelly said: “ I would like to remind the public of the importance of securing their property so as to ensure these crimes prove futile for thieves, particularly as we come into the darker evenings.
"If anyone has any information in relation to similar incidents in the area, please do not hesitate to get in contact via the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 345 of 23/09/23.”