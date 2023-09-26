News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Aldi boss says 'savvy shoppers' helped profits jump by £118m
Rishi Sunak 'alarmed' by costs of HS2 project amid Cabinet split
Russel Brand: Met receive number of sex offence allegations
'Cowardly ambush': Boy aged 15 stabbed in the back with kitchen knife
Lucy Letby to face retrial on allegation she tried to murder baby girl
Lego scraps plans to make bricks out of recycled plastic bottles

Police make arrests in relation to reports of vehicles being tampered with

Police investigating multiple reports of suspicious individuals tampering with parked vehicles and one report of theft in the Lord Warden’s area of Bangor on Saturday 23rd September, have arrested two teenage boys.
By Michael Cousins
Published 26th Sep 2023, 07:47 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Shortly before 8am the first report was made to police that vehicles had been tampered with overnight, followed by a similar report just after 9.30am.

These reports detailed how two teenage boys, both being of a slim build and wearing dark-coloured hoodies and gloves, were attempting to gain entry to parked cars in the area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A further report was then received shortly before 2pm that a van in the area had been broken into and ransacked and screwdrivers were missing.

A further report was then received shortly before 2pm that a van in the area had been broken into and ransacked and screwdrivers were missing.A further report was then received shortly before 2pm that a van in the area had been broken into and ransacked and screwdrivers were missing.
A further report was then received shortly before 2pm that a van in the area had been broken into and ransacked and screwdrivers were missing.
Most Popular

Following police enquiries, two teenage boys under the age of 16 were arrested for offences including theft and vehicle interference. Both individuals have since been bailed to return for further questioning

at a later date.Inspector Donnelly said: “ I would like to remind the public of the importance of securing their property so as to ensure these crimes prove futile for thieves, particularly as we come into the darker evenings.

"If anyone has any information in relation to similar incidents in the area, please do not hesitate to get in contact via the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 345 of 23/09/23.”