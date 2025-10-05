Police make £120,000 drugs bust in Portadown

By Iain Gray
The Broomhill estate on the outskirts of Portadown. Image: Googleplaceholder image
Police have scooped drugs worth £120,000 in a raid on a “sophisticated cannabis factory” in Portadown.

A man was arrested in connection to the bust, which happened in the early hours of Saturday morning in the Broomhill area on the outskirts of the Co Armagh town.

Said PSNI Detective Sergeant Martin: “A sophisticated cannabis factory was uncovered in a property.

“Later in the morning a 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a class B controlled drug with intent to supply and cultivation of cannabis. He remains in custody at present.

“The PSNI is committed to tackling the illegal supply and use of drugs, and will continue to investigate those who profit from the consequent misery and harm.

“Our investigation is ongoing and I would ask any member of the public who has any information which could be of assistance to contact police on non-emergency number 101.”

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

