Police make £120,000 drugs bust in Portadown

The Broomhill estate on the outskirts of Portadown. Image: Google

Police have scooped drugs worth £120,000 in a raid on a “sophisticated cannabis factory” in Portadown.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man was arrested in connection to the bust, which happened in the early hours of Saturday morning in the Broomhill area on the outskirts of the Co Armagh town.

Said PSNI Detective Sergeant Martin: “A sophisticated cannabis factory was uncovered in a property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Later in the morning a 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a class B controlled drug with intent to supply and cultivation of cannabis. He remains in custody at present.

“The PSNI is committed to tackling the illegal supply and use of drugs, and will continue to investigate those who profit from the consequent misery and harm.

“Our investigation is ongoing and I would ask any member of the public who has any information which could be of assistance to contact police on non-emergency number 101.”