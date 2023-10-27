Police make three arrests after reports that a man was shot with a crossbow
Inspector Browne said: "We received a report at around 5am that a man in his 20s was shot twice in the leg with a crossbow.
Officers attended alongside colleagues from NIAS who took the injured man to hospital for treatment to his injuries.
"Three men, aged 23, 32 and 34 were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. They remain in police custody at this time.
"Our enquiries are at an early stage and we would ask anyone with mobile phone or dash-cam footage or any information which could assist with their enquiries, to call them on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 219 of 27/10/23."
A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.