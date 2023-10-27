Police make three arrests after reports that a man was shot with a crossbow

Police have arrested three men following a report that a man was shot with a crossbow in the Rosmoyle area of Craigavon this morning, Friday October 27.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Inspector Browne said: "We received a report at around 5am that a man in his 20s was shot twice in the leg with a crossbow.

Officers attended alongside colleagues from NIAS who took the injured man to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Three men, aged 23, 32 and 34 were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. They remain in police custody at this time.

Rosmoyle, Craigavon

"Our enquiries are at an early stage and we would ask anyone with mobile phone or dash-cam footage or any information which could assist with their enquiries, to call them on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 219 of 27/10/23."