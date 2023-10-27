All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

Police make three arrests after reports that a man was shot with a crossbow

Police have arrested three men following a report that a man was shot with a crossbow in the Rosmoyle area of Craigavon this morning, Friday October 27.
By Michael Cousins
Published 27th Oct 2023, 09:52 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Inspector Browne said: "We received a report at around 5am that a man in his 20s was shot twice in the leg with a crossbow.

Officers attended alongside colleagues from NIAS who took the injured man to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Three men, aged 23, 32 and 34 were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. They remain in police custody at this time.

Most Popular
Rosmoyle, CraigavonRosmoyle, Craigavon
Rosmoyle, Craigavon

"Our enquiries are at an early stage and we would ask anyone with mobile phone or dash-cam footage or any information which could assist with their enquiries, to call them on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 219 of 27/10/23."

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.