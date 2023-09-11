Police make two arrests following an incident on A1 when items were thrown from a car causing damage to second vehicle

Watch more videos on Shots!

Inspector Gibson said: "Shortly before 9.25pm last night, Sunday 10th September, police received a report of a silver Vauxhall Crossland driving erratically and following a car in the area.

"A number of items were thrown from the Vauxhall causing damage to the second car, a red Volkswagen Golf.

"Officers attended and a short time later located two of the men, aged 37 and 38, believed to be passengers in the Vauxhall. They were arrested and remain in police custody. Enquiries are ongoing to locate the third suspect.

The Sheepbridge area on the A1 dual carriageway near Newry

“Our investigation in to this incident is ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone with dash-cam, CCTV or doorbell footage that could assist with enquiries to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1773 of 10/09/23.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.