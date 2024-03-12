Police making inquiries following appearance of posters purportedly from the UVF

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The posters, which have appeared at bus stops in the Newtownards Road area of east Belfast, bear the name of the East Belfast Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF).

They claim that the East Belfast UVF is not involved with drug dealing or money lending, and call for criminals involved in loan sharking or drug dealing to be reported to local political representatives.

A Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said police are investigating and are appealing for information.

“Inquiries are currently under way after the posters appeared recently in and around the Newtownards Road area,” they said.

“We would appeal to anyone with information or who noticed suspicious activity in the area to contact police on 101.”

SDLP councillor Seamas de Faoite has condemned the appearance of the posters and called for their removal.

“The appearance of these posters at bus stops which are used by the entire community is an extremely sinister and unwelcome development. References to criminality are particularly galling, given the UVF’s position as a proscribed organisation that has terrorised its own community for decades,” he said.

“Anyone who has knowledge of criminal activity or exploitation of vulnerable people should report it to the relevant authorities, but people do not need to take any lessons from the UVF when it comes to upholding the law.